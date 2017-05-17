Fall Out Boy turned The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon into their own rock show last night with the TV debut performance of their latest single, "Young and Menace." The guys brought the intensity of the slightly terrifying video to life on stage.

Backed by the glowing violet lights that seem to be their signature color for the new era, frontman Patrick Stump hissed, shouted and brooded over the wild, dubstep-lite melody from his band mates. "Young and Menace" is the first taste from Fall Out Boy's Mania, the follow-up to 2015's American Beauty/American Psycho. Yesterday, they announced a custom video contest for the single that high schoolers can participate in.