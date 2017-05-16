Fall Out Boy came back a few weeks ago with "Young and Menace," the first video and single from the upcoming album Mania. Now they want another visual, and it'll come directly from a directorially minded high school fan.

Kids have from now till July 9 to submit their "Young and Menace" videos; there's no fee. The contest is part of the All American High School Film Festival—which does welcome international entries—in a specific Music Choice Presents category. The frontrunner videos will premiere at the festival itself, at Times Square's AMC Empire 25, on the weekend of Oct. 6, 2017. The winner will be unveiled at the Teen Indie Awards on Oct. 8 at Brooklyn's Kings Theater, where more than $200,000 in scholarships and prizes will be given out, and will end up playing on Music Choice On Demand and the network's app.