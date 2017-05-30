The fierce four are coming!

Fifth Harmony announced their new single "Down" will be arriving later this week on Friday, June 2. The release will mark the group's first new music since original member Camila Cabello exited the group seeing Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Ally Brooke Hernandez continue as a quartet.

There's been no indication of the outfit's sound or concept, but we do know it'll feature Gucci Mane. Meanwhile, the members have been posting mysterious graphics that seem to indicate certain geographic locations.