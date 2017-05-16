Cast Q&A
The Stars of 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Get Real About Food
Gabe, Martin, Rick, G Reilly and Alfred spilled on everything from comfort food to liquor to hipster food trends. Don't miss the crew's return to Fuse on Tuesday, Jul. 11 at 10/9c!
1. What's one of your earliest childhood food memories?
Eating elotes
2. Which hipster food trend is the most annoying/overrated?
Kale. Kale should have remained a garnish at the buffet.
3. What's your ideal comfort food when you're having a bad day?
I love a good chicken bowl at Chipotle!
4. Any cuisine(s) that you haven't tried yet but really want to?
I have tried pretty much every kind of food you can imagine.
5. What dish would you cook/prepare for a potluck?
I can make eggs.
6. What's your favorite meal of the day, and which food items must that meal include?
Lunch, and it must include a Diet Coke.
7. If you could only drink one cocktail/alcoholic beverage for the rest of your life, which would it be?
Tequila straight up, but I don't drink anymore.
8. What's the worst food you've ever eaten while on the road/touring?
When I accidentally walked into a salad place and had nothing but greens
9. Favorite fast food joint to hit up on tour?
Jack in the Box
10. Who's the best cook out of the Fluffy crew?
Martin
1. What's one of your earliest childhood food memories?
Homemade flour tortillas with butter
2. Which hipster food trend is the most annoying/overrated?
I like all that shit :)
3. What's your ideal comfort food when you're having a bad day?
I don't use comfort food, but coconut/almond milk with something sweet always hits the spot.
4. Any cuisine(s) that you haven't tried yet but really want to?
I've been fortunate enough to have tried lots of different cuisines. Not sure if Nyotaimori is a cuisine, but that'd be pretty cool!
5. What dish would you cook/prepare for a potluck?
Ceviche with pico
6. What's your favorite meal of the day, and which food items must that meal include?
I enjoy every meal, and I also love to mix it up. There is nothing I want all the time!
7. If you could only drink one cocktail/alcoholic beverage for the rest of your life, which would it be?
These questions call for so much commitment!!! Ugh!!! An Old Fashioned topped with Cabernet.
8. What's the worst food you've ever eaten while on the road/touring?
McDonald's
9. Favorite fast food joint to hit up on tour?
Chipotle
10. Who's the best cook out of the Fluffy crew?
Might sound a bit conceited, but me ;)
1. What's one of your earliest childhood food memories?
Watching my mom cook on the stove and making tortillas, cutting bell peppers and onions
2. Which hipster food trend is the most annoying/overrated?
All food serves a function. I don't think there is anything that is overrated as long as you like it.
3. What's your ideal comfort food when you're having a bad day?
It's not food, man. It's chocolate. When I have a bad day, I could sit and eat a one-pound bar of Hershey's Chocolate with Almonds, and it makes my day so much better. I love it!
4. Any cuisine(s) that you haven't tried yet but really want to?
I have tried everything. That's the good thing about my job! When I was in the military, I went to a lot of different countries and tried their food. I don't think there is anything I haven't tried. We eat a lot of food everyday from different cultures, and you wouldn't even know it.
5. What dish would you cook/prepare for a potluck?
Pot roast. I make a mean-ass pot roast! With baked potatoes and fresh green beans and a salad.
6. What's your favorite meal of the day, and which food items must that meal include?
My favorite meal of the day is breakfast, and it's got to include eggs, bacon, toast, coffee and water. That's it. But the coffee is not there because I like it—it's there to make sure the rest of the stuff comes out!
7. If you could only drink one cocktail/alcoholic beverage for the rest of your life, which would it be?
Wine. Red wine. I like the reds. Any red wine.
8. What's the worst food you've ever eaten while on the road/touring?
Other than my ex-wife's? Once we went to place with "authentic" Mexican food, and it turned out to be VELVEETA cheese, corn tortillas with chili con carne on top...and I was very upset. It was horrible.
9. Favorite fast food joint to hit up on tour?
That has to be Whataburger.
10. Who's the best cook out of the Fluffy crew?
I am! I cook really well, and I love to cook.
1. What's one of your earliest childhood food memories?
Standing on a chair making pancakes while my dad supervised
2. Which hipster food trend is the most annoying/overrated?
Kale is most overrated and annoying. Eating kale is like the gym for your face. It's a workout.
3. What's your ideal comfort food when you're having a bad day?
The $6 burger from Carl's Jr.
4. Any cuisine(s) that you haven't tried yet but really want to?
West African
5. What dish would you cook/prepare for a potluck?
Like most black people, I'd bring chips and throw in 10 bucks.
6. What's your favorite meal of the day, and which food items must that meal include?
Breakfast, and it must include potatoes, home fries, or hash browns.
7. If you could only drink one cocktail/alcoholic beverage for the rest of your life, which would it be?
Patron Silver because I could function the next day!
8. What's the worst food you've ever eaten while on the road/touring?
Poi (yuck)
9. Favorite fast food joint to hit up on tour?
The Chicken Haus in Dallas
10. Who's the best cook out of the Fluffy crew?
I'd have to say Martin.
1. What's one of your earliest childhood food memories?
Eating with my family and my dad complaining
2. Which hipster food trend is the most annoying/overrated?
None. I love all of them 😀
3. What's your ideal comfort food when you're having a bad day?
Veggie burrito
4. Any cuisine(s) that you haven't tried yet but really want to?
Any vegan cuisine
5. What dish would you cook/prepare for a potluck?
Man, I can't cook...I'll buy rice, though, and say that my mom made it.
6. What's your favorite meal of the day, and which food items must that meal include?
Breakfast. I love beans and eggs!
7. If you could only drink one cocktail/alcoholic beverage for the rest of your life, which would it be?
A Bud Light
8. What's the worst food you've ever eaten while on the road/touring?
I forgot the name of it. It was from the Hawaii episode of the show, and the producers got mad because I said, "This is nasty."
9. Favorite fast food joint to hit up on tour?
Anything with fries...I'm vegetarian.
10. Who's the best cook out of the Fluffy crew?
That's Rick all day.
