Foo Fighters returned to the stage on Sunday night at Napa Valley's fifth annual BottleRock Festival, their first U.S. concert in almost two years. (Not counting the secretive 150-capacity warm-up gig just prior.) Apparently there was a 10 p.m. curfew, though, and the group had to face a salty plug-puller when their sound got cut during the 1997 classic "Everlong."

Watch the moment at the 5:30-mark below. Dave Grohl looks confused on the big screen for a second before he and the band keep things going. Without a PA, there wasn't much hope the sound would get too far out into the Foo Fighters–sized crowd, but the fans actually picked up the slack and made it a magic moment.

The Foos' last major gig in America was on Oct. 18, 2015 at Love Ride in Castaic, Calif. See their comeback setlist here. At one point, the San Francisco Chronicle writes, Grohl allowed, “We’ve got too many fucking songs,” Grohl said."

Recently Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins debuted a new Foo Fighters song, "The Sky Is a Neighborhood," at San Francisco's Acoustic-4-a-Cure concert.

