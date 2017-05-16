On Monday at San Francisco's Acoustic-4-a-Cure concert, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins debuted a Foo Fighters track called "The Sky Is a Neighborhood," a gritty tune that begins with Grohl roaring the title.

“I figured on the way up here, I thought, 'Fuck it, let’s play a new song, man. Let’s do something nobody’s heard,'" Grohl said in the intro, captured below. "We've never played this song in front of anybody.”