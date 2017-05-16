On Monday at San Francisco's Acoustic-4-a-Cure concert, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins debuted a Foo Fighters track called "The Sky Is a Neighborhood," a gritty tune that begins with Grohl roaring the title.
“I figured on the way up here, I thought, 'Fuck it, let’s play a new song, man. Let’s do something nobody’s heard,'" Grohl said in the intro, captured below. "We've never played this song in front of anybody.”
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins premiere new Foo Fighters song "The Sky is a Neighborhood" at @FillmoreSF. pic.twitter.com/EBkisAF2KH— Aidin Vaziri (@MusicSF) May 16, 2017
The show was a benefit for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.
The Foos' last release was the free November 2015 EP Saint Cecilia. To distract from the pain of waiting for whatever's next, watch Dave Grohl talk to Fuse about baby poop back in the day:
