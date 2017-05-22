Things just keep getting worse for the raging dumpster fire that became Fyre Festival.
The ill-fated Bahamas fest that was organized by Ja Rule and Billy McFarland is reportedly under criminal investigation by the FBI and Southern District of New York. The New York Times reports that cybercrime federal authorities are "looking into possible mail, wire and securities fraud."
The report adds that artists and vendors are still dealing with headaches from the festival including planned headliners Blink-182 whose equipment is stuck in "customs limbo."
For those keeping track, Fyre Festival is now facing seven different lawsuits including a monstrous $100 million suit. McFarland had previously said, "We're going to take every measure to make this right for everybody now, and make this right for everybody next year, on a large scale" seemingly indicating (or threatening?) plans for a 2018 iteration of the fest.
