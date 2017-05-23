Game of Thrones has but 13 episodes left, with the first seven coming this summer. Fortunately Season 7, coming July 16, is gonna move fast, with the pace being "so different than what everybody is used to," Kit Harington tells Entertainment Weekly. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau adds that he's “like, ‘Already? Now?! What?!'" and that "a lot of things that normally take a season now take one episode.”

Here's co-showrunner David Benioff getting into more detail with EW:

“For a long time we’ve been talking about ‘the wars to come.' Well, that war is pretty much here. So it’s really about trying to find a way to make the storytelling work without feeling like we’re rushing it—you still want to give characters their due, and pretty much all the characters that are now left are all important characters. Even the ones who might have started out as relatively minor characters have become significant in their own right.”