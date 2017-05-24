Taking center stage are our three crucial rulers, Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, Of the Four-Hundred Titles. You'll also briefly spy a strong array of other important personages, including Tyrion, Arya, Sansa, Theon, Melisandre, Littlefinger, Davos, the Dothraki, Tormund Giantsbane, the Mountain and Brienne.

Game of Thrones Season 7 is finally close-ish, and today's debut trailer, even at just 90 seconds, is the patience-restoring treat we need. Entertainment Weekly identifies this as the first new live-action footage we've seen in 11 months.

"If we don't put aside our enmities and band together, we will die. And then it doesn't matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne," grimly declares Davos Seaworth. And while Jon Snow drops the truth bomb that "the great war is here," it appears we'll be saving the world-ending threat of the Night King and his White Walkers till the next trailer.

Yesterday news arrived that Season 7, which has a crushingly small episode count of seven, will move faster than ever. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) assured us that "a lot of things that normally take a season now take one episode.”

