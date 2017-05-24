More than nine years after 2008's Hello Destiny..., Goldfinger are returning with a new album, The Knife, on July 21. The 13-track release, the ska-punks' seventh overall, will come out via Rise Records and feature Travis Barker on drums. Hear a bit of what to expect with "Put the Knife Away," which just dropped as a lyric video with a good amount of actual band footage:

Here's what John Feldmann had to say about The Knife:

"I took my time making this record...nine years to be exact! I feel like I've made the most concise Goldfinger record in my career. We have all Goldfinger styles together as one, with Zakk Cervini, who mixed the Blink-182 record, and Travis Barker on drums, I couldn't be more proud of an album."