More than nine years after 2008's Hello Destiny..., Goldfinger are returning with a new album, The Knife, on July 21. The 13-track release, the ska-punks' seventh overall, will come out via Rise Records and feature Travis Barker on drums. Hear a bit of what to expect with "Put the Knife Away," which just dropped as a lyric video with a good amount of actual band footage:
In addition to Barker's participation, Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann's years of networking as a producer for acts like Blink-182, 5 Seconds of Summer, Panic! At the Disco and Good Charlotte will manifest in ways like the introduction of new members Mike Herrera, bassist for MXPX, and Phil Sneed, Story of the Year’s guitarist. And you'll get guest vocals from Mark Hoppus and 311's Nick Hexum, plus instrumental contributions from Twenty One Pilots' drummer Josh Dun, Mighty Mighty Bosstones guitarist Nate Albert, and One OK Rock singer Takahiro Moriuchi.
Here's what John Feldmann had to say about The Knife:
"I took my time making this record...nine years to be exact! I feel like I've made the most concise Goldfinger record in my career. We have all Goldfinger styles together as one, with Zakk Cervini, who mixed the Blink-182 record, and Travis Barker on drums, I couldn't be more proud of an album."
And the new album's tracklist:
1. "A Million Miles"
2. "Get What I Need"
3. "Am I Deaf"
4. "Tijuana Sunrise"
5. "Put The Knife Away"
6. "Don't Let Me Go"
7. "Beacon"
8. "Who's Laughing Now"
9. "Say It Out Loud"
10. "Orthodontist Girl"
11. "See You Around"
12. "Liftoff"
13. "Milla"
Flash back to 2013 with a tour of Goldfinger's Warped Tour bus (unsurprisingly, they're back for a few shows this year).
