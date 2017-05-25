Guns N' Roses are still two months away from starting their 2017 leg of the Not in This Lifetime Tour in the U.S., but they're already adding 15 new dates. The reunited-in-2016 rockers will now be on the road through Nov. 25, rather than wrapping on Sept. 8 as originally planned.
The summer tour dates will see a bunch of different openers depending which night you're there. Deftones, Our Lady Peace, ZZ Top, Sturgill Simpson, Live and Royal Blood are all in the mix; hit GNR's site to see who's up when.
The newly announced fall dates don't have openers yet. Here they are:
Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 22 – Boston, MA TD @ Garden
Oct. 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena Oct. 29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Oct. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesers Arena
Nov. 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Nov. 14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Nov. 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Nov. 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
GNR also added an Aug. 5 date in Little Rock, Ark. On May 27 they'll hit the road in Europe and go through July 15. In January and February they tore through Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
