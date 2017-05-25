Guns N' Roses are still two months away from starting their 2017 leg of the Not in This Lifetime Tour in the U.S., but they're already adding 15 new dates. The reunited-in-2016 rockers will now be on the road through Nov. 25, rather than wrapping on Sept. 8 as originally planned.

The summer tour dates will see a bunch of different openers depending which night you're there. Deftones, Our Lady Peace, ZZ Top, Sturgill Simpson, Live and Royal Blood are all in the mix; hit GNR's site to see who's up when.