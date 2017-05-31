Urban Outfitters once sent out copies of Halsey's debut album Badlands weeks before its August 2015 release date, then put more copies in stores three days early. "What kind of company are you?" the "New Americana" singer tweeted at the company, later deleting the post.
Tuesday afternoon a familiar furor rose when a fan tweeted a pic of the vinyl edition of Halsey's upcoming sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in.......an Urban Outfitters.
UH WHAT THE FUCK THE VINYL IS IN STORES??? pic.twitter.com/uAnpp7xRSn— iznik (@dualipe) May 30, 2017
And the label was all...
hey ~ can u DM us?— Astralwerks (@Astralwerks) May 30, 2017
So that photo is real, but Urban Outfitters say the contained the isolated situation and no leakage has occured at this time. Here's the statement, via Stereogum:
"Halsey’s latest album was inadvertently put on the sales floor in a UO store in Chicago. We communicated with the store team and immediately pulled the albums and confirmed this was isolated to that store only. The SKU for the album was not activated in our system so no units were sold; this precaution ensures that no albums are purchased before official release dates. We apologize to Halsey and her label. We took multiple steps to ensure this wouldn’t happen and are now conducting an internal review to determine how such a mistake could have occurred."
Listen to the latest Hopeless Fountain Kingdom track, the Lauren Jauregui–featuring "Strangers," right here.
