LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Halsey performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Urban Outfitters once sent out copies of Halsey's debut album Badlands weeks before its August 2015 release date, then put more copies in stores three days early. "What kind of company are you?" the "New Americana" singer tweeted at the company, later deleting the post.

Tuesday afternoon a familiar furor rose when a fan tweeted a pic of the vinyl edition of Halsey's upcoming sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in.......an Urban Outfitters.

And the label was all...

So that photo is real, but Urban Outfitters say the contained the isolated situation and no leakage has occured at this time. Here's the statement, via Stereogum:

"Halsey’s latest album was inadvertently put on the sales floor in a UO store in Chicago. We communicated with the store team and immediately pulled the albums and confirmed this was isolated to that store only. The SKU for the album was not activated in our system so no units were sold; this precaution ensures that no albums are purchased before official release dates. We apologize to Halsey and her label. We took multiple steps to ensure this wouldn’t happen and are now conducting an internal review to determine how such a mistake could have occurred."

Listen to the latest Hopeless Fountain Kingdom track, the Lauren Jauregui–featuring "Strangers," right here.

Fashion Shots: Halsey's Style Evolution

In honor of Halsey's 22nd birthday, see how she's solidified herself as a risk-taking fashion symbol with her dynamic style

September 29, 2016
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Ashley 'Halsey' Frangipane visits at SiriusXM Studios on May 29, 2014 in New Yor

May 29, 2014

Halsey visits at SiriusXM Studios on May 29, 2014 in New York City. more »

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 11: Singer Halsey aka Ashley Frangipane performs onstage at the Troubadour on March 11, 2015 in Los Angel

March 11, 2015

Halsey performs onstage at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, California. more »

Stephen Albanese/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

BOSTON, MA - MAY 24: Halsey performs onstage during Boston Calling Music Festival Day 3 at Boston City Hall Plaza on May 24,

May 24, 2015

Halsey performs onstage during Boston Calling Music Festival Day 3 at Boston City Hall Plaza on May 24, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. more »

Mike Lawrie/FilmMagic

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 14: Halsey performs at Philips Arena on July 14, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Im

July 14, 2015

Halsey performs at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. more »

Chris McKay/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 02: Halsey performs during Lollapalooza 2015 at Grant Park on August 2, 2015 in Chicago, United States.

August 2, 2015

Halsey performs during Lollapalooza 2015 at Grant Park in Chicago, United States. more »

Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Ashley Frangipane aka Halsey seen at BBC Radio One on August 4, 2015 in London, England. (Photo

August 4, 2015

Halsey seen at BBC Radio One in London, England. more »

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Singer Halsey attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in

August 30, 2015

Halsey attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. more »

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

September 6, 2015

Halsey performs onstage during the 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Halsey performs at Koko on September 11, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Re

September 11, 2015

Halsey performs at Koko in London, England. more »

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 04: Halsey performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 4, 2015 in Austin, Texa

October 4, 2015

Halsey performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. more »

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 9: Halsey performs at the Gothic Theater in Denver, Colorado on November 9, 2015. (Photo by Seth McConn

November 9, 2015

Halsey performs at the Gothic Theater in Denver, Colorado. more »

Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Singer Halsey is seen arriving at The Museum of Modern Art's 8th Annual Film Benefit honoring Ca

November 17, 2015

Halsey is seen arriving at The Museum of Modern Art's 8th Annual Film Benefit honoring Cate Blanchett at The Museum of Modern Art on November 17, 2015 in New York City. more »

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Imagea

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Halsey performs on NBC's "Today" Citi Concert Series at the NBC's TODAY Show on November 1

November 18, 2015

Halsey performs on NBC's "Today" Citi Concert Series at the NBC's TODAY Show in New York, New York. more »

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 11: Halsey performs during Live 105's Not So Silent Night at ORACLE Arena on December 11, 2015 in Oakl

December 11, 2015

Halsey performs during Live 105's Not So Silent Night at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Singer Halsey performs onstage during Lucian Grainge's 2016 Artist Showcase Presented by Amer

February 14, 2016

Halsey performs onstage during Lucian Grainge's 2016 Artist Showcase Presented by American Airlines and Citi at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on February 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Halsey performs on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton on February 23, 2016 in London, England.

February 23, 2016

Halsey performs on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England. more »

Gus Stewart/Redferns

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 08: Halsey arrives at the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/201

March 8, 2016

Halsey arrives at the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 8, 2016 in Paris, France. more »

Foc Kan/WireImage

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Singer Halsey attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in

April 10, 2016

Halsey attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Singer Halsey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "The Huntsman: Win

April 11, 2016

Halsey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "The Huntsman: Winter's War" on April 11, 2016 in Westwood, California. more »

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Halsey (R) performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Week

April 16, 2016

Halsey performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. more »

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Fashion in an Age of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 20

May 2, 2016

Halsey attends 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology', the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York. more »

George Pimentel/WireImage

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Singer Halsey attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas,

May 22, 2016

Halsey attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. more »

David Becker/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Singer Halsey arrives at JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevad

May 22, 2016

Halsey arrives at JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. more »

Denise Truscello/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: Singer Halsey attends the premiere of Showtime's "Roadies" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on June 6,

June 6, 2016

Halsey attends the premiere of Showtime's "Roadies" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on June 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. more »

David Livingston/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 10: Halsey performs on June 10, 2016 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

June 10, 2016

Halsey performs on June 10, 2016 in Manchester, Tennessee. more »

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

