Halsey has teamed up with Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui for "Strangers," their sexy, '80s-inspired duet where the ladies recount details of a past relationship.

With some of the most relatable lyrics in recent pop, both Halsey and Lauren detail an ex-girlfriend where the superstars were feeling a much stronger emotional connection when said ex was only down for the physical. Halsey opens the song saying, "She doesn't kiss me on the mouth anymore / 'Cause it's most intimate, than she thinks we should get" before the two duet on the chorus, "Said we're not lovers, we're just strangers."

Halsey and Jauregui have been both proud and loud about their bisexualities with Halsey identifying by being "tri-bi" early in her career and Lauren make her proud reveal in a post-election open letter. In an age where it's curiously considered great press to be bi or kissing girls and liking it (see Jessie J, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, etc.) despite not actaully being a part of the community, makes this song all the more powerful and personal.