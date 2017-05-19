Harry Styles ended his Late Late Show takeover this week by finally having his own Carpool Karaoke ride with host James Corden. The newly solo star made his debut on the segment almost two years ago with his One Direction buddies, but this time his killing it all on his own.

The British charmer showed off his raw talent by singing tunes from his debut album, including "Sign of the Times," "Sweet Creature" and "Kiwi." But the best part of the karaoke jam occurred when Styles and Corden belted out Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” and had a romantic moment with Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross' “Endless Love” ballad. They also threw in a fun fashion try-on session where the two ended up switching clothes (and how good does Styles look in fishnets?).