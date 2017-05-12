Harry Styles has officially released his long-awaited solo debut album today (May 12), and boy was it worth the wait! The singer sheds the saccharine, often-cheesy bubblegum pop of his former One Direction days and blossoms into a rockabilly, hip-swinging BritPop charmer who makes genuine, passionate music. Hurry and get to streaming below:

Styles debut album is executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, the super-producer whose work with Mark Ronson, Kanye West and Fun. have scored him GRAMMY nominations. The singer will be promoting his new LP with his first solo world tour, which begins on September 19 in San Francisco, Calif. His Apple Music exclusive documentary, Harry Styles: Behind the Album, premieres on May 15. The singer is also starring in Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk that premieres on July 21.

But for nostalgia's sake, take it back a to classic Harry interview with Fuse along with his four One Direction band mates below: