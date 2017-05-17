LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

A day after we found out Jimmy Kimmel will be a back-to-back Oscars host, James Corden has secured the same status as GRAMMY Awards host. The Late Late Show star/exceptionally musical Brit shared the news at CBS' upfronts presentation on Wednesday. His first time emceeing the event came this past Feb. 15.

The 60th annual GRAMMYs will go down on Jan. 28, 2018 at Madison Square Garden. 

The surprising news that the typically L.A.-based ceremony will return to New York City for the first time in 15 years was revealed just last week. Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said, "With the East Coast being the home for half the membership of the Academy—certainly there's a very vibrant, vital part of the music industry on the East Coast and in New York—and given that this is an anniversary year for us, it's a special chance to celebrate."

GRAMMYs 2017: The Best Photos From the Show

See all the best onstage and backstage moments from the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

February 13, 2017
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Cynthia Erivo (L) and John Legend perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Aw

Cynthia Erivo & John Legend

Cynthia Erivo and John Legend perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Recording artists Kirk Franklin, Chance the Rapper, and Tamela Mann perform onstage dur

Kirk Franklin, Chance the Rapper & Tamela Mann

Kirk Franklin, Chance the Rapper, and Tamela Mann perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Recording artists Morris Day, Jellybean Johnson, and Jerome Benton of music group The T

The Time

Morris Day and The Time perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: A Tribe Called Quest performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Febr

A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak

A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Rihanna during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Ang

Rihanna

Rihanna during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, Guest, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend during The 59th GRAMMY Awar

Carpool Karaoke

Blue Ivy Carter, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend, host James Corden, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Jennifer Lopez, and Neil Diamond during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip-hop artists Chance The Rapper and Jay Z during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center o

Chance The Rapper & Jay Z

Chance The Rapper and Jay Z during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Philip Sweet

Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day & Tori Kelly

Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists James Hetfield (L) of music group Metallica and Lady Gaga perform onstage d

Metallica & Lady Gaga

James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Lars Ulrich (L) of music group Metallica and Lady Gaga perform onstage duri

Metallica & Lady Gaga

Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: An image of the late George Michael is projected on a video screen while recording artist Ade

Adele

An image of the late George Michael is projected on a video screen while Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Fe

Adele

Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Alicia Keys (L) and Maren Morris perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awa

Alicia Keys & Maren Morris

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center

Katy Perry

Katy Perry performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Beyonce accepts award onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12,

Beyoncé

Beyoncé accepts award onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Skip Marley (L) and Katy Perry perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Award

Skip Marley & Katy Perry

Skip Marley and Katy Perry perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Heidi Klum and Katy Perry during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 20

Heidi Klum & Katy Perry

Heidi Klum and Katy Perry during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip-Hop Artist Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and singer Rihanna during The 59th GRAMMY Awar

Jay Z, Blue Ivy & Rihanna

Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Rihanna during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Landon Barker and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on

Landon Barker & Swae Lee

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on

Beyoncé

Beyoncé performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce (R, holding microphone) performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awar

Beyoncé

Beyoncé performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on

Beyoncé

Beyoncé performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 20

Demi Lovato & Tori Kelly

Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award for 'My Church'

Maren Morris

Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award for 'My Church' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer-songwriter John Legend (L) and model Chrissy Teigen during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at S

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham music group members Lukas Forchhamme

Kelsea Ballerini & Lukas Graham

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Actress-recording artist Katharine McPhee, and recording artists Alex Pall and Andrew T

Katharine McPhee & The Chainsmokers

Katharine McPhee and The Chainsmokers speak onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Blue Ivy Carter and Jay Z during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 201

Blue Ivy & Jay Z

Blue Ivy Carter and Jay Z during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of music group Twenty One Pilots accept the B

Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for 'Stressed Out' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Keith Urban (R) and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY

Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist The Weeknd (C) and music group Daft Punk perform onstage during The 59th GRA

The Weeknd & Daft Punk

The Weeknd and Daft Punk perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Paris Jackson speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12,

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the Best New Artist artist award onstage during Th

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper accepts the Best New Artist artist award onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin WinterKevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist, from Jennifer Lopez

Chance the Rapper & Jennifer Lopez

Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist, from Jennifer Lopez onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Fe

Adele

Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Februar

James Corden

Host James Corden takes a tumble during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February

James Corden

Host James Corden speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

