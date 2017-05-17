A day after we found out Jimmy Kimmel will be a back-to-back Oscars host, James Corden has secured the same status as GRAMMY Awards host. The Late Late Show star/exceptionally musical Brit shared the news at CBS' upfronts presentation on Wednesday. His first time emceeing the event came this past Feb. 15.

The 60th annual GRAMMYs will go down on Jan. 28, 2018 at Madison Square Garden.