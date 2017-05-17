A day after we found out Jimmy Kimmel will be a back-to-back Oscars host, James Corden has secured the same status as GRAMMY Awards host. The Late Late Show star/exceptionally musical Brit shared the news at CBS' upfronts presentation on Wednesday. His first time emceeing the event came this past Feb. 15.
The 60th annual GRAMMYs will go down on Jan. 28, 2018 at Madison Square Garden.
The surprising news that the typically L.A.-based ceremony will return to New York City for the first time in 15 years was revealed just last week. Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said, "With the East Coast being the home for half the membership of the Academy—certainly there's a very vibrant, vital part of the music industry on the East Coast and in New York—and given that this is an anniversary year for us, it's a special chance to celebrate."
GRAMMYs 2017: The Best Photos From the Show
See all the best onstage and backstage moments from the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kevin WinterKevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
User Comments