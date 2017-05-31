The wait for Janelle Monáe's follow-up to 2013's The Electric Lady has been excruciating, but after the artist/label-runner/android empress' acclaimed performances in 2016's Moonlight and Hidden Figures, we're pretty sure more film and TV stuff will hold us down just fine until that lucky day.

Deadline reports that Monáe has signed on to a promising sci-fi project, Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams, an anthology TV series pulled from the works of the foundational sci-fi author. Also joining the "Autofac" installment is Juno Temple of Vinyl and Black Mass. Here's the synopsis of the episode, which is an adaptation of Dick's 1955 short story:

"Despite society and the world as we know it having collapsed, a massive, automatic product-manufacturing factory continues to operate according to the principles of consumerism—humans consume products to be happy, and in order to consume continuously, they must be denied freedom of choice and free will. When a small band of rebels decide to shut down the factory, they discover they may actually be the perfect consumers after all."

Temple is a rebel; Monae is part of Autofac.