Jimmy Kimmel, host of hosts, is returning to host the Academy Awards on March 4, 2018. The Oscars welcomed the ABC late night host for the first time in February. “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!” Kimmel said in a statement, where he also called the Oscars "a highlight of my career."

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said Kimmel "brought back the essence and light touch of the greatest hosts of Oscars’ past." Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said the Man Show alum and 2016 first-timer hosts Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd are "truly an Oscar Dream Team,” calling the production "a beautiful show that was visually stunning." She added that Kimmel "proved from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history.”