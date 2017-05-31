CNN has pulled Kathy Griffin from its New Year’s Eve show amid the comedian's controversy surrounding a shocking Donald Trump photoshoot, the New York Post reports. “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program," the network said in a statement.

Griffin was immediately faced with backlash after a picture of her posing with a fake severed and bloody head of Trump went viral. The shoot with photographer Tyler Shields was later taken down and she issued an apology yesterday for her actions. "I'm just now seeing the reaction to these images. I'm a comic. I cross the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far," she said. "The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it. I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask your forgiveness."