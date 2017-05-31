CNN has pulled Kathy Griffin from its New Year’s Eve show amid the comedian's controversy surrounding a shocking Donald Trump photoshoot, the New York Post reports. “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program," the network said in a statement.
Griffin was immediately faced with backlash after a picture of her posing with a fake severed and bloody head of Trump went viral. The shoot with photographer Tyler Shields was later taken down and she issued an apology yesterday for her actions. "I'm just now seeing the reaction to these images. I'm a comic. I cross the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far," she said. "The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it. I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask your forgiveness."
A CNN spokesperson commented on the apology, saying: “We found what she did disgusting and offensive. We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point.” Anderson Cooper, who has cohosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Griffin since 2007, weighed in on the topic.
“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” Cooper tweeted. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.” Trump himself also called out the comedian, tweeting “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”
CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program.— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017
As of press time, Griffin has not made a statement about CNN's decision to let her go. Next, watch celebrities from The Cold War Kids to Third Eye Blind react to Donald Trump winning the presidential election:
User Comments