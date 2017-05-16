“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories. I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough—from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

It's official guys: Katy Perry will now be a judge on ABC's American Idol reboot. The news was confirmed today (May 16) during the network's Upfronts presentation. As of now, the pop star is the only judge to be revealed.

"We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Katy leading the charge. Her incredible accolades speak for themselves," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey commented. "We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams."

The American Idol revival was announced earlier this month, with the new season set for a tentative March 2018 premiere on ABC, potentially airing Sunday evenings. The classic show first aired on Fox in June 2002 and ended its 15-season run last April. There were rumors circulating that Kelly Clarkson would also become a judge, but that was shut down when she was tapped for NBC's 14th season of The Voice, which is AI's direct competitor.

