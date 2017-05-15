👁WITNESS 👁THE ALBUM❗THE TOUR❗IT'S ALL HAPPENING❗https://t.co/fz83TjrJUr #WITNESSKP pic.twitter.com/Ulx8VYmjTt— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 15, 2017
Katy Perry is officially ready to kick off this new music era with the announcement of her fourth album—Witness. The pop star revealed it will arrive on June 9 via Capitol Records. She actually subtly gave away the album's name at the Met Gala earlier this month, where she wore a red veil that was emblazoned with the word "witness" above her eyes.
Along with the album news, Perry also announced her massive North American tour that kicks off on September 7 in Columbus, Ohio. She then treks around cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Philadelphia, Denver and Miami before wrapping on Feb. 5, 2018 in Vancouver, BC. The Verified Fan presale begins May 18 (9 a.m.- 12 p.m.) in the U.S. and May 23 (10 a.m.- 10 p.m.) in Canada. General tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale on May 22 at 10 a.m., with the Canadian dates going on sale on May 26. Click here for more information.
Witness, the follow-up to 2013's Prism, features "Bon Appetit" and "Chained to the Rhythm" (which has an infinitely better remix with Lil Yachty). The singer's is also prepping her Saturday Night Live performance on May 20 with host Dwayne Johnson. But before then, see Katy Perry's Witness Tour dates below and then watch an old-school Fuse interview with the star:
Witness: The Tour
9/7 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
9/9 - Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre
9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
9/21 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
9/25 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
9/29 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/3 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/8 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/16 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/24 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/14 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/28 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
11/29 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/1 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/2 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
12/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/6 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/20 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
2018 Dates
1/5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
1/7 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
1/10 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
1/12 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
1/14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
1/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
1/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
1/31 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
2/2 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter
2/3 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
2/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
