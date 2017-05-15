Katy Perry is officially ready to kick off this new music era with the announcement of her fourth album—Witness. The pop star revealed it will arrive on June 9 via Capitol Records. She actually subtly gave away the album's name at the Met Gala earlier this month, where she wore a red veil that was emblazoned with the word "witness" above her eyes.

Along with the album news, Perry also announced her massive North American tour that kicks off on September 7 in Columbus, Ohio. She then treks around cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Philadelphia, Denver and Miami before wrapping on Feb. 5, 2018 in Vancouver, BC. The Verified Fan presale begins May 18 (9 a.m.- 12 p.m.) in the U.S. and May 23 (10 a.m.- 10 p.m.) in Canada. General tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale on May 22 at 10 a.m., with the Canadian dates going on sale on May 26. Click here for more information.

Witness, the follow-up to 2013's Prism, features "Bon Appetit" and "Chained to the Rhythm" (which has an infinitely better remix with Lil Yachty). The singer's is also prepping her Saturday Night Live performance on May 20 with host Dwayne Johnson. But before then, see Katy Perry's Witness Tour dates below and then watch an old-school Fuse interview with the star:

Witness: The Tour

9/7 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
9/9 - Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre
9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre  
9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center  
9/21 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza  
9/25 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center  
9/29 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden  
10/2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden  
10/3 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum  
10/8 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center  
10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center  
10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena  
10/16 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center  
10/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena  
10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center  
10/24 - Chicago, IL @ United Center  
11/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center  
11/14 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose  
11/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena  
11/26 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center  
11/28 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center  
11/29 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center  
12/1 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center    
12/2 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena  
12/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center  
12/6 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena  
12/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse  
12/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena  
12/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena  
12/15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena  
12/17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center  
12/20 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena  

2018 Dates
1/5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center  
1/7 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center  
1/10 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center  
1/12 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena  
1/14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center  
1/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena  
1/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena  
1/31 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center  
2/2 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter  
2/3 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome  
2/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena