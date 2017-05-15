Katy Perry is officially ready to kick off this new music era with the announcement of her fourth album—Witness. The pop star revealed it will arrive on June 9 via Capitol Records. She actually subtly gave away the album's name at the Met Gala earlier this month, where she wore a red veil that was emblazoned with the word "witness" above her eyes.

Along with the album news, Perry also announced her massive North American tour that kicks off on September 7 in Columbus, Ohio. She then treks around cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Philadelphia, Denver and Miami before wrapping on Feb. 5, 2018 in Vancouver, BC. The Verified Fan presale begins May 18 (9 a.m.- 12 p.m.) in the U.S. and May 23 (10 a.m.- 10 p.m.) in Canada. General tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale on May 22 at 10 a.m., with the Canadian dates going on sale on May 26. Click here for more information.