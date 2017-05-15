Kendrick Lamar's got loyalty (and royalty) inside his DNA, so he's giving his passionate fans another 15 chances to see him tour his No. 1 album DAMN. While K.Dot was initially set to wrap the jaunt on Aug. 6 at the Staples Center in his hometown, he'll now go through Sept. 2, winding up in Miami, Fla.
Check out Kendrick's new DAMN. Tour dates, which will see capital-letter fans D.R.A.M. (who's also on the original gigs) and YG as openers:
08/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
08/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
08/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/02 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
The original DAMN. Tour dates, which except for Festival d’été de Québec will be opened by Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.:
07/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec
07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
07/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/26 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
