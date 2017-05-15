Kendrick Lamar's got loyalty (and royalty) inside his DNA, so he's giving his passionate fans another 15 chances to see him tour his No. 1 album DAMN. While K.Dot was initially set to wrap the jaunt on Aug. 6 at the Staples Center in his hometown, he'll now go through Sept. 2, winding up in Miami, Fla.

Check out Kendrick's new DAMN. Tour dates, which will see capital-letter fans D.R.A.M. (who's also on the original gigs) and YG as openers:

08/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

08/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/02 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena