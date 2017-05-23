Future enlists none other than Kendrick Lamar for his "Mask Off" remix, which premiered on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club this morning. The original song is already incredible on its own, but K-Dot swoops through with a standout verse that gives it that extra boost we never knew we needed. Stream it below:

"Platinum, platinum, platinum / Gotta look at self and ask what happened / How y'all let a conscious n-gga go commercial / While only makin' conscious albums? / How y'all let the braids on TV? / How y'all let the hood at the table? / Now y'all don't even know how to rate him / N-ggas lookin' like I'm a created player / Everybody who didn’t pay respect / Gotta ‘fess up now and pay your debt"

The Compton star doesn't do much in terms of altering Southside and Metro Boomin's original production, but he does add small doses of swooping adlibs similar to "Yah" on the DAMN album. The "Mask Off" remix comes after Lamar brought Future on stage during his Coachella headlining set, where Futch performed his now-Platinum single.

The collaboration marks the second one for the pair, following Mike Will Made-It's "Buy the World" on 2014's Ransom. There's also a chance that we will hear Lamar perform the remix, as he recently added a month of new DAMN. tour dates. He was initially set to wrap up the trek on Aug. 6 at Los Angeles' Staples Center but will now go through Sept. 2 in Miami, Fla.