Big day for people who often think of Kendrick Lamar's aspirational lines "I should probably run for mayor when I'm done, to be honest" and "I'mma put the Compton Swap Meet by the White House," as the grea-test ra-pper a-live is heading to Washington, D.C. for a one-year residency in portrait form thanks to Tiona Cordova.

Cordova, a student at Centennial High School in Pueblo, Colo., calls her Kendrick portrait Utmost Appreciation. She's the winner for Colorado's 3rd congressional district in the annual Congressional Art Competition, which began in 1982. Rep. Scott Tipton announced the victory on social media, where he also honored runner-up Kenda Yund: