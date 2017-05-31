"She used to come to Eagles shows when she was 16," guitarist Dave Catching stated. "She was always a big fan. Then I remember we got back from Europe...and she was on every magazine cover when we landed from a tour. It was really amazing." The pair recorded two songs for Kesha's upcoming album. Back in October, the pop star told The New York Times Magazine she has 22 new tracks that are "sitting somewhere waiting to be completed and polished and released" through her new label—RCA Records.

Kesha has been working on her third album for quite some time now, and we're finally getting insight on who she's been collaborating with. Eagles of Death Metal revealed in a recent Rolling Stone interview they teamed up with the singer.

Author Taffy Brodesser-Akner described some of the tunes:

"I heard 'Hunt You Down,' which was a real country song with banjo and some real country sentiments: 'If you [expletive] around, I’ll hunt you down.' I heard 'Learn to Let It Go,' which sounded like something you’d hear in heavy rotation on radio with Kesha’s beautiful, low voice singing that a happy ending is up to you. I heard 'Rosé,' a toast to an old boyfriend who has married. 'The good things never last,' she sings."

There is still no word of when Kesha's third album, the follow-up to 2012's Warrior will be released. She was previously meant to drop a collaborative LP with The Flaming Lips called Lip$ha in 2013, but it was later cancelled. The singer later told fans the decision was out of her control, alluding to what we now know is the legal tug-of-war between herself and Dr. Luke.

Below, listen to Fuse's Pop Chat podcast roundtable discussion about Kesha's recent legal battles: