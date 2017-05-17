The singer explains that she was shamed into hiding all the qualities that made her unique (she loved making her own clothes), yet it couldn't compare to the bullying she endures today as a celebrity. "The amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online makes me sick. I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody’s self-confidence and sense of self-worth," Kesha writes. "I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don’t know a thing about me."

Kesha has remained a vulnerable and strong spirit even in the midst of her current legal woes , and the singer recently opened up her heart more than ever in a touching essay for Teen Vogue. She discusses everything from having an eating disorder to the bullying she experienced as a child.

She continues,

"It became a vicious cycle: When I compared myself to others, I would read more mean comments, which only fed my anxiety and depression. Seeing paparazzi photos of myself and the accompanying catty commentary fueled my eating disorder. The sick irony was that when I was at some of the lowest points in my life, I kept hearing how much better I looked. I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great. In the past couple of years I’ve grown up a lot. I’ve realized that once you take the step to help yourself, you’re going to be so happy you did. Taking the time to work on yourself requires bravery. Trying to change your life based on other people’s thoughts can drive you crazy. You have to figure out what makes you feel good and what keeps you in a positive head space."

Kesha wraps up the essay explaining that she doesn't use social media as often due to these issues. She also reveals she is now working on a new album that "explores how my vulnerabilities are a strength, not a weakness" and stresses to readers they shouldn't be ashamed for who they are.

Along with the new album, the singer will star in Maker Studios’ new animated series Highly Favored alongside Drake Bell (Ultimate Spider-Man, Drake & Josh) and Ron Funches (Undateable, Powerless). Below, listen to Fuse's Pop Chat podcast roundtable discussion about Kesha's recent legal battles: