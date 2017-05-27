Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Fuse is celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future Asian and Pacific History before our eyes. Today's spotlight is on Kim Chi, a fierce queen decimating stereotypes by courageously standing in her truth–All while maintaining one of the most flawless faces in drag. Kim Chi, born Sang-Young Shin, was raised in South Korea and now calls Chicago home. The 29-year-old drag queen and makeup artist was a breakout star and finalist of hit drag competition series RuPaul's Drag Race season 8. In her own words, Kim Chi is a "7-foot tall, live-action anime character and high-fashion model." Before even being cast on Drag Race, Kim Chi had a loyal following on Instagram where she displays her whimsical, larger-than-life looks. But what makes Kim Chi a part of Future Asian & Pacific History goes far beyond the surface.

In a candid early moment on Drag Race, the usually sarcastic Kim Chi opened up to the queens, and America, about her adolescent struggles. "I was definitely an outsider. The weird, fat, art kid...with a strong accent." In another scene toward the end of the season, host RuPaul held up a childhood picture of Kim Chi, asking her what she'd say to "little Sang." In one of the most emotional scenes in Drag Race history, Kim Chi broke down baring her soul, speaking of "not fitting in" and feeling trapped:

"At times, you're gonna feel like you're trapped in the wrong body," Kim Chi says crying. "At times you're gonna...think about harming yourself or even running away. But I just want to let you know that it will all get better." In fact, by not fitting into cultural norms, whether it's her Korean background, gay culture or the drag world, Kim Chi inspires us to love ourselves for who we are. Watching Kim Chi perform and live her life fully in her truth, we see what true beauty is, inside and out. In her Drag Race finale, where the finalists each perform an original song, Kim Chi confidently owned exactly who she is once and for all, while giving a slap in the face to stereotypes and expectations often projected on Asian and gay people. Kim's song, "Fat, Fem & Asian," felt like an anthem for all of us who don't fit the mold, and are proud of it!