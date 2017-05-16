Brendon Urie shows off his best model walk in the first look for his lead role in Broadway's Kinky Boots production. In the lively behind-the-scenes clip, the Panic! at the Disco frontman (who is no stranger to musical theater) tries on the iconic red glitter thigh-high boots.

Urie, who will play shoe factory owner Charlie Price in the musical, explains:

“What drew me to the show was when I saw it, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. It moved me so much, that end moment, the finale—I felt like, I want to get up and shout and celebrate life.That feeling resonated within me, and I wanted to be a part of it. The message is so clear. It’s so relatable. When audiences leave Kinky Boots, I hope they feel that passion that I felt, that was like a fire inside of my chest. If you want to laugh, if you want to cry, if you want to feel something so strong at the end of a show, then come to the show. It’s just incredible.”