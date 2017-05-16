Brendon Urie shows off his best model walk in the first look for his lead role in Broadway's Kinky Boots production. In the lively behind-the-scenes clip, the Panic! at the Disco frontman (who is no stranger to musical theater) tries on the iconic red glitter thigh-high boots.
Urie, who will play shoe factory owner Charlie Price in the musical, explains:
“What drew me to the show was when I saw it, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. It moved me so much, that end moment, the finale—I felt like, I want to get up and shout and celebrate life.That feeling resonated within me, and I wanted to be a part of it. The message is so clear. It’s so relatable. When audiences leave Kinky Boots, I hope they feel that passion that I felt, that was like a fire inside of my chest. If you want to laugh, if you want to cry, if you want to feel something so strong at the end of a show, then come to the show. It’s just incredible.”
He joins cast members Harrison Ghee as Lola and Taylor Louderman as Lauren. On the Panic! end, the band recently wrapped up their North American tour last month in Sunrise, Fla. Look out for Brendon Urie in Kinky Boots from May 26 through August 6 at New York City's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
