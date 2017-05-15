"'Cause what about all these children / And what about all their parents / And what about about all their crowns they wearIn hair so long like mine / And what about all their wishes / Wrapped up like garland roses / Round their little heads / I said a prayer for a third time," Del Rey sings on the pre-chorus above a dreamy melody. She first teased the song last month on Instagram, singing the chorus while in the woods.

Lana Del Rey reveals on the complexities in a conversation with God on her new "Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind" song. The singer muses about watching Father John Misty at the festival that occurred at the same time when the political tension between North Korea and the U.S. ran high.

"I'm not gonna lie- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount," she wrote in the caption. "I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated."

There's no word if "Coachella — Woodstock in My Mind" will be featured on Lust for Life, which includes "Love" and the title track with The Weeknd. In an interview with Dazed and Confused Del Rey stated there's also a collaboration with Sean Lennon called "Tomorrow Never Came." As of now, there is no release date for Lust for Life, the follow-up to 2015's Honeymoon. But Del Rey did release a witchy album announcement trailer to hold fans over.

