Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd fall in a hazy trance for new video "Lust for Life." Their romantic single is reflected in clip, as the pair dance on top of the "H" of the Hollywood sign.
It opens with Del Rey channeling her inner Shangri-Las girl in a stark TV studio, performing in full '60s getup before she darts off to Hollywood to embrace The Weeknd. The video then ends with the two sliding into a lush field filled with orange flowers. "Lust for Life" is the third collaboration for the friends, following on Beauty Behind the Madness' "Prisoner" and Starboy's "Stargirl Interlude." It is also the first time The Weeknd is a feature for one of Lana's albums.
But he isn't the only guest artist featured on Del Rey's upcoming fourth album. In an interview with Dazed and Confused, Del Rey stated there's also a collaboration with Sean Lennon called "Tomorrow Never Came." She also announced the title of her song with Stevie Nicks: “Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems.” The singer told KROQ in a recent interview, “She’s everything you hope she’s gonna be. She’s so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that’s out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.”
Del Rey also released her "Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind" song last week, but no word if it will appear on the new record. As of now, there's no release date for Lust for Life, the follow-up to 2015's Honeymoon album. While we wait, read our Born to Die album retrospective for its 5th anniversary and watch a throwback Fuse interview where Lana Del Rey discusses her "Born to Die" music video and live performances:
