Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd fall in a hazy trance for new video "Lust for Life." Their romantic single is reflected in clip, as the pair dance on top of the "H" of the Hollywood sign.

It opens with Del Rey channeling her inner Shangri-Las girl in a stark TV studio, performing in full '60s getup before she darts off to Hollywood to embrace The Weeknd. The video then ends with the two sliding into a lush field filled with orange flowers. "Lust for Life" is the third collaboration for the friends, following on Beauty Behind the Madness' "Prisoner" and Starboy's "Stargirl Interlude." It is also the first time The Weeknd is a feature for one of Lana's albums.