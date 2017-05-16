Because Hollywood won't let Michael Jackson rest peacefully in his grave, Lifetime continues to bank on dead icons' legacies with their new biopic called Searching For Neverland. The trailer, released today, gives a peek of what we can expect from the upcoming movie.

"May I remind you you're under oath," a lawyer begins. "Did Conrad Murray kill Michael Jackson?" The trailer then shows MJ with his kids and trying to fend off the crazed paparazzi. The biopic is based on the 2014 book Remember The Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days written by his personal bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard. It follows Jackson during his last years alive, with the self-proclaimed "world's greatest" King of Pop impersonator Navi playing lead.