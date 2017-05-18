Since "better late than never" is infinitely applicable when it comes to late-2000s Lil Wayne, T-Pain has said screw it and given us T-Wayne, an eight-song, lonnnng-teased collaboration from the vault. If you can remember when a rapper-turned-singer was novel enough to give T-Pain's debut album its title, rather than being the default for every 20-year-old Soundcloud spitter, try to tap back into that headspace and envision how crazy this record would've been to hear eight years ago. (Including how whatever it might've seemed for the godawful institution that is "no homo" to show up within the first minute.)

T-Wayne runs a little under a half-hour, and you should know up front that "Breathe" is the original Bangladesh beat that Nicki Minaj went on to make famous with "Did It On 'Em" on her debut album Pink Friday. And the last track, "Heavy Chevy," is a superbeast. Press play above.