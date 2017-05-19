The Ducktales reboot just got even more cool, thanks to the addition of Lin-Manuel Miranda! The Hamilton star has joined the cast to voice Gizmoduck. "IT HAS BEEN SO HARD TO KEEP THIS A SECRET," he excitedly tweeted this morning.
Gizmoduck, a.k.a Fenton Crackshell, is a very wise young intern working for Scrooge McDuck’s personal mad scientist, Gyro Gearloose. He was first voiced by Hamilton Camp in the original series and by Eric Bauza in Ducktales: Remastered. Miranda joins David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey) and Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley) and Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack).
“Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own, Francisco Angones, co-producer and story editor, said in a statement. "In developing the new series, Matt [Youngberg] and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt ‘DuckTales' marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots."
We got a glimpse of the new reboot when the cast members performed the theme song last December. Ducktales will premiere on Disney XD this summer, and Deadline states it has already been picked up for Season 2. Click here to see the debut teaser and see Miranda's Twitter announcement below:
IT HAS BEEN SO HARD TO KEEP THIS A SECRET https://t.co/VSjdIEpE51— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 19, 2017
The original DuckTales ran from 1987 to 1990, the same year DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp premiered. Let the good nostalgic times roll with the latest episode of Fuse's Besterday podcast below:
