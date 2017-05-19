The Ducktales reboot just got even more cool, thanks to the addition of Lin-Manuel Miranda! The Hamilton star has joined the cast to voice Gizmoduck. "IT HAS BEEN SO HARD TO KEEP THIS A SECRET," he excitedly tweeted this morning.

Gizmoduck, a.k.a Fenton Crackshell, is a very wise young intern working for Scrooge McDuck’s personal mad scientist, Gyro Gearloose. He was first voiced by Hamilton Camp in the original series and by Eric Bauza in Ducktales: Remastered. Miranda joins David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey) and Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley) and Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack).