Linkin Park made lots of folks writhe in agony and betrayal this week when frontman Chester Bennington expressed frustration with fans' obsession with his band's 2000 debut. "Why are we still talking about Hybrid Theory?" he wondered to Music Week. "It’s fucking years ago. It’s a great record, we love it. Like, move the fuck on." Now Corey "Commentator" Taylor has words for his contemporaries in fusing rap and rock, saying the dudes should feel "very, very fortunate that people this long along the line still love that music you made, that album that you made."

The Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman has endured his own difficulties with fans refusing evolution. Here's how he broke down the Linkin Park situation to Shmonty In The Morning on Tuscon's KFMA-FM (hit the 6:20 mark above): "I understand where he's at. God, I would've never said it the way he did, but you get frustrated and you want people to embrace the evolution. But at the same time, man, you know, you should probably be very, very fortunate that people this long along the line still love that music you made, that album that you made. ... Be fortunate for what you have, be fortunate for that fact that people are still coming to see you, to hear the music. Give it a little time—you have to give it a little time. 'Cause in retrospect, maybe two or three years from now you put out an album and it makes them appreciate this one more. You have to pick your spots, dude, and this is coming from the guy who is notorious for running his mouth."

In the Music Week interview, Bennington addressed fans who cry sellout! "If you’re saying we’re doing what we’re doing [with upcoming album One More Light] for a commercial or monetary reason, trying to make success out of some formula...then stab yourself in the face!” he said with a laugh. Bennington and his co-vocalist Mike Shinoda have since amended the remark:

For the record, all fans of all albums are welcome here. Online or at the show, HT to OML. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. #LP2017 — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) May 11, 2017

@DrewOnTheRadio That's not true. I love that record. I'm glad people still do too. — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) May 10, 2017

Hybrid Theory, Meteora, Minutes to Midnight, A Thousand Suns, Living Things, the Hunting Party & One More Light = LINKIN PARK 🙏 — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) May 10, 2017