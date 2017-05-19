SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 13: Chester Bennington singer member of the band Linkin Park performs live on stage at Autodromo de I
Linkin Park's first album in three years, One More Light, is now here to stream, buy, cherish, trash—whatever you've gotta do. It's a brief effort at 10 songs and 35 minutes, with features from Pusha T, Stormzy and Kiiara.

Check out One More Light, Linkin Park's seventh studio album, here:

Linkin Park start their North American summer tour with with Machine Gun Kelly on July 27. Two of their first gigs, on July 28 and 30, are stadium gigs with Blink-182 in New York and Pennsylvania.

LP recently got in hot water when singer Chester Bennington questioned fans' obsession with their debut album, 2000's Hybrid Theory. "It’s fucking years ago," he said. "It’s a great record, we love it. Like, move the fuck on." He later said on Twitter, "I love that record. I'm glad people still do too," followed by a clarification and a note from his co-frontman, Mike Shinoda:

Watch an old-school Fuse interview with Bennington below, and see a full-band throwback here: