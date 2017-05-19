Linkin Park were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to promote their new album with the news of Chris Cornell's unexpected passing influencing their set.

"We were going to come out and play [new single] 'Heavy' first, but in light of our dear friend Chris Cornell passing away, we decided to play our song 'One More Light' in honor of him to start this off," singer Chester Bennington told the audience, before adding, "We love you, Chris" and launching into the fitting tribute track.