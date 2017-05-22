Working from a pack of more than 40 songs, Linkin Park created One More Light with no predestined genre, open to whatever, "as long as it’s the best song." When they realized they had "an album worth of these songs and we love them and they’re different," the band knew their rock-oriented fans may be perplexed. "I think my response," Bennington said, "was, ‘Cool, fuck them, we don’t want them as fans anyways.’ By now, if people don’t know that we can throw a curveball, then fuck them.”

Linkin Park 's pop-scented One More Light album has been a divisive development for some fans, and the band's aware. Recently Chester Bennington spoke on the fandom's intense devotion to the 2000 debut Hybrid Theory. "It’s fucking years ago," said the 41-year-old singer. "It’s a great record, we love it. Like, move the fuck on." ( Corey Taylor : "You should probably be very, very fortunate that people this long along the line still love that music you made, that album that you made.") Now Bennington's doubled, tripled, probably even quadrupled down on that sentiment in an interview with Kerrang! Radio .

His co-frontman Mike Shinoda, 40, expressed intolerance for anyone "trying to work out in their head, like, ‘The band is making these decisions for marketing reasons or monetary reasons or whatever.’ And if that’s your thing then yes, take a hike. That’s not how I operate.”

Chester interjected with, “That guy can suck my dick.” If it's disagreement of tastes, "fine, like, whatever." But:

"If you’re gonna be the person who says, like, ‘They made a marketing decision to make this kind of record to make money,’ you can fucking meet me outside and I will punch you in your fucking mouth because that is the wrong fucking answer. Because guess what? Because calling us a sellout for that purpose is the fucking—is selling out on your fucking excuse as to why you don’t like it.

You’re a fucking pussy, and for real. For any band to take musical risks because you like what you’re doing in spite of what you know some people will say they don’t like, it doesn’t matter if they like it or not—what matters is that you took the chance to do something that you felt was important to you and that’s what being an artist is all about. ... But when you make it personal, like a personal attack against who we are as people, like, dude, shut up. That means that I can actually have feelings about it and most of the time my feelings are I want to kill you.”

Should be a fun album cycle.

