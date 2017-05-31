NYC has Governors Ball going down this weekend, and Lorde's out and about in the city. On Monday, for example, she went out for a blue velvet smoothie and ended up inviting her cashier to the fest.
"I was gonna ask u in the store if u wanted to come but I got shy!" the two-time GRAMMY winner slid into @ThatEmely's DM's to explain.
Live out the enchanting progression as if you yourself were Lorde's lucky new companion:
She made my morning 😭🌞💕@lorde pic.twitter.com/n42nLpICVy— Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 29, 2017
Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life... pic.twitter.com/IOFrEyxOT8— Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017
Guess I should go get my glasses bc @lorde is actually taking me to @GovBallNYC !!! 😭💕 https://t.co/oBh5lbHOyc— Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017
Lorde is very sweet. If you want to be more like her, Liquiteria's Blue Velvet smoothie of fate is simply acai, blueberries, coconut butter, coconut sugar, almond butter, vanilla whey protein and vanilla almond milk!
