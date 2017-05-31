NYC has Governors Ball going down this weekend, and Lorde 's out and about in the city. On Monday, for example, she went out for a blue velvet smoothie and ended up inviting her cashier to the fest.

20 of Lorde's Most Truly Bewitching Looks

"I was gonna ask u in the store if u wanted to come but I got shy!" the two-time GRAMMY winner slid into @ThatEmely's DM's to explain.

Live out the enchanting progression as if you yourself were Lorde's lucky new companion: