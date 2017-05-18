Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images

They're not stopping until Michael Jackson gets his life movie-and-TV-ified six ways to Sunday, people. Two days after the trailer for Lifetime's Searching for Neverland biopic, there's news that Netflix is working on "a whopper of a deal" to purchase Bubbles. With the pieces in place, we can see why they're attracted to this spin on MJ's tale. It's told from the perspective of Bubbles himself, Jackson's famous chimpanzee pal. Wikipedia research is bad and everything, but you only have to read the first few sentences of Bubbles' entry to know this has the makings of an awfully eventful and imaginative film. (And a tragic one—after nearly 20 years together, Bubbles was sent away from Jackson's Neverland Ranch to a trainer when he became a more aggressive adult.)

To add an extra dollop of intrigue, Bubbles will be a stop motion animation film from directors Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople) and Mark Gustafson, Wes Anderson's animation director on 2009's Fantastic Mr. Fox. Isaac Adamson's script led the 2015 Black List, the yearly survey that ranks the most exciting unproduced screenplays circulating in Hollywood. (The 2016 Black List–topper, Elyse Hollander's Blond Ambition, a biopic about the Queen of Pop, Madonna, went into development last month.)

