Mike Will Made-It takes trippy to the next level in his new video for "Perfect Pint." The highlight from the producer's Ransom 2 mixtape features Rae Sremmurd, Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane. And it's accompanying video (directed by Nabil) finds the rappers in some weird ass scenarios.

Watch above as Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee go on a wacky road trip through the desert with Mike Will, which includes jumbo-sized women flying rockets, floating alligators and a ripping tornado. Gucci Mane then enters as an astronaut while K. Dot rides his old-school whip through the skies (literally). It all ends in sort of a post-apocalyptic manner where we can't really tell if anyone survived.