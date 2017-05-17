Miley Cyrus and new American Idol judge Katy Perry are both on the promo cycle circuit, and their loops have for a moment intertwined into one shiny knot. Talking to New York radio station WKTU, the "Malibu" singer said she heard as 16-year-old that the "Firework" diva had written her 2008 debut single "I Kissed a Girl" about her:
"When she came out with 'I Kissed a Girl,' I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, 'Who did you write that about?' She said me! And I was on a four-wheeler, actually—my dad had this four-wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four wheeler—and I heard it, and I screamed and started freaking out."
Watch a segment of the conversation:
Perry, then 23, took Miley as her MTV VMAs date, where Miley's mom chaperoned in the limo because "you know, stranger danger."
Of course life ended up imitating art in the end:
Miley said she and Katy recently realized that 2018 will mark their 10-year friendaversary. "I think that’s my friend that I’ve known the longest," she revealed.
Elsewhere in the WKTU interview, the 24-year-old said "Wrecking Ball" is her least favorite song to perform now. "And then I can never live down that I licked a sledgehammer," she added. (In a game of fuck/marry/kill, she settled down with "The Climb," said eff "7 Things" and killed "Wrecking Ball.")
