Miley Cyrus and new American Idol judge Katy Perry are both on the promo cycle circuit, and their loops have for a moment intertwined into one shiny knot. Talking to New York radio station WKTU, the "Malibu" singer said she heard as 16-year-old that the "Firework" diva had written her 2008 debut single "I Kissed a Girl" about her:

"When she came out with 'I Kissed a Girl,' I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, 'Who did you write that about?' She said me! And I was on a four-wheeler, actually—my dad had this four-wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four wheeler—and I heard it, and I screamed and started freaking out."

Watch a segment of the conversation: