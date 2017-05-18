Muse are back today with "Dig Down," where the authority-questioning Englishmen encourage us in the chorus, "Find faith / When you're close to the edge / With a gun to your head / You must find a way."

The motivational song comes with a striking video where model and activist Lauren Wasser beats down a horde of foes in a blockbuster-dystopia setting. Of casting Wasser, who has a prosthetic right leg since losing hers to toxic shock syndrome five years ago, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy told Beats 1:

"We wanted this sort of story of catching a person going through some kind of real major struggle on screen but also like finding a person who's actually been through a real struggle in real life to play that part. And so somehow we've got all these parts to come together and we found this amazing, amazing lady."