Muse are back today with "Dig Down," where the authority-questioning Englishmen encourage us in the chorus, "Find faith / When you're close to the edge / With a gun to your head / You must find a way."
The motivational song comes with a striking video where model and activist Lauren Wasser beats down a horde of foes in a blockbuster-dystopia setting. Of casting Wasser, who has a prosthetic right leg since losing hers to toxic shock syndrome five years ago, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy told Beats 1:
"We wanted this sort of story of catching a person going through some kind of real major struggle on screen but also like finding a person who's actually been through a real struggle in real life to play that part. And so somehow we've got all these parts to come together and we found this amazing, amazing lady."
Muse dropped Drones, their seventh full-length, in June 2015, making this a quicker-than-usual return. The last four of the band's albums all came after three-year waits. Their North American tour with Thirty Seconds to Mars and PVRIS kicks off Saturday in West Palm Beach, Fla. and runs, with a few pauses, through Sept. 20.
