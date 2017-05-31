Nas published an open letter to Donald Trump on Mass Appeal about politics, race relations and more.

The rapper did not mince words in the piece, titled Action Speaks Louder Than Words, when it came to his critique of the current president. One of the most impassioned passages reads:

"We all know a racist is in office. People can talk their shit. Comedians can sound racist. People can go through their moments of that shit, but when you have the responsibility of being President and you carry on like that, you send a strong message to people outside of your group that they ain’t worth shit."

On a political note, Nas added that we should focus on the actions of the person in charge, not the actual person themselves, and how they affect their people:

"My way of addressing these issues is through my work. Whatever president may be in office doesn’t affect my work directly. The way he affects people is what affects me. I observe what’s going on and that goes into my creative process. The person himself, I’m not caught up with. I don’t even have time for Trump or Pence. I don’t give a fuck. My focus is on what’s happening with real people in their everyday lives."

You can read the full letter here.