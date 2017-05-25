Today's debut Castlevania-on-Netflix teaser trailer starts off cute. You've got a blood-red cartridge going into the flawless device that is the Nintendo Entertainment System—except this one runs Netflix. And why direct the controller toward Narcos or Orange Is the New Black or even Stranger Things when you've got a mysterious new show that shares a name with one of the greatest horror-fantasy series of all time?

"The last surviving member of a disgraced clan fights to save Eastern Europe from Dracula," reads the 8-bit description. "Inspired by the classic NES game." The winking intro ends at the 40-second mark before we're whipped into the world of this much-hyped Castlevania, which, at last notice, was subtitled Season 1, Part 1 and set to run for four half-hour-or-so episodes. We're definitely ready to see more of this combo of computer animation and that anime-style hand-drawn look, especially if there's this much blood, magic and battle to be found within.