Way back in December, New Found Glory announced their 20 Years of Pop-Punk Tour, commemorating their 1997 beginnings by playing two full albums a night, leaning heavily on the retro. Having completed the tour, they're doing another round this fall, with 29 new dates announced today, running from Oct. 24 in South Carolina through Dec. 2 in Alabama.

"Your wish is our command!" NFG writes, going on:

"We are bringing our 20 Year Anniversary Tour to all the cities we missed the first time! More albums more cities more fun! You only turn 20 once. Might as well tour like it! Thank you for being the best fans any band could dream to have. This is for you! "