Way back in December, New Found Glory announced their 20 Years of Pop-Punk Tour, commemorating their 1997 beginnings by playing two full albums a night, leaning heavily on the retro. Having completed the tour, they're doing another round this fall, with 29 new dates announced today, running from Oct. 24 in South Carolina through Dec. 2 in Alabama.
"Your wish is our command!" NFG writes, going on:
"We are bringing our 20 Year Anniversary Tour to all the cities we missed the first time! More albums more cities more fun! You only turn 20 once. Might as well tour like it! Thank you for being the best fans any band could dream to have. This is for you! "
The original 20 Years of Pop-Punk Tour dates featured performances of all New Found Glory's albums from their 1999 debut, Nothing Gold Can Stay, through their 2009 release Not Without a Fight. Only 2011's Radiosurgery and '14's Resurrection were missing; the latter now appears on a few new dates. (In April they dropped LP9, Makes Me Sick.)
Check out all the new fall tour dates below; click to enlarge and see which records are getting performed on which nights:
Back in March, NFG told Fuse they rehearsed 75 songs for the tour, including a number that were never played live prior. "It's cool when you go to shows and the crowd is singing louder than the sound system!" drummer Cyrus Bolooki said. Watch the full interview below:
