Marvel is keeping the anticipation high for Spider-Man: Homecoming, as they dropped not one—but two new trailers that are filled with nonstop (and kind of awkward) action. We get to see even more of Peter Parker's (a.k.a. Tom Holland) new flashy suit, courtesy of Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The high-profile businessman usually has a sarcastic, cold heart but it's absolutely adorable seeing him being a father figure to young Spidey.

There's also glimpses (finally!) into Donald Glover's character as well as Zendaya, who plays Parker's high school classmate Michelle. And of course, the big, bad and bulky Vulture (Michael Keaton) makes an appearance as he tries to take down Spider-Man.