Norah Jones performed a touching tribute to honor the late Chris Cornell who committed suicide last week at the age of 52.
The singer-songwriter performed a solo, blues-inspired piano cover of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" on Tuesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, which is also the site of Cornell's final show. The singer made the cover her own, starting as a minimal piano ballad before it elevated into a more explosive, impassioned vocal performance and ended on a quiet, melancholy note. Watch above.
Linkin Park, Imagine Dragons and more have also given public tributes to the Cornell. In the aftermath of the singer's passing, Cornell's family has questioned a coroner's suicide report. The family also announced that Cornell will be laid to rest in a private ceremony for Friday, May 26. A public memorial is reportedly being planned as well.
Remember Chris Cornell with a classic interview with a reunited Soundgarden from the Fuse archives below:
