Norah Jones performed a touching tribute to honor the late Chris Cornell who committed suicide last week at the age of 52.

The singer-songwriter performed a solo, blues-inspired piano cover of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" on Tuesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, which is also the site of Cornell's final show. The singer made the cover her own, starting as a minimal piano ballad before it elevated into a more explosive, impassioned vocal performance and ended on a quiet, melancholy note. Watch above.