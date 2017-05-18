Netflix is the owner of a great many essential pop culture properties, and today they're having a little fun with one of their foundational classics—Orange Is the New Black—and most adored acquisitions, the British tech-horror anthology series Black Mirror.

To pull it off, OITNB redid the all-time-great 2016 BM episode "San Junipero," subbing Danielle Brooks' Taystee and Samira Wiley's Poussey in for Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis. To carefully and possibly unnecessarily avoid spoilers for both series, we'll just say the wonderful Litchfield buds inhabit the same '80s dreamworld, wear the same clothes and dance with the same carefree joy.