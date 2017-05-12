Paramore's new album After Laughter, their fifth full-length, is here after a four-year break from recording. It marks a return for original drummer Zac Farro, who exited the band in 2010. Listen to the 12-track album, clocking in at 42:30, below:

Paramore revealed After Laughter less than a month ago, with the splashy "Hard Times" video. Speaking to The New York Times, singer Hayley Williams said of the challenging new album:

“You can run on the fumes of being a teenager for as long as you want, but eventually life hits you really hard. I didn’t even know if we were going to make another record. There was a moment when I didn’t even want it to happen. Then it was like, I want it to happen, but I don’t know how we’re going to do it.”