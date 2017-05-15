Get your coins ready, because Paramore just announced their North American fall tour! The band will be hitting the road alongside special guest Best Coast. The fun begins on September 6 in Jacksonville, Fla.
The rockers then tour around Charlotte, Denver, Oakland, New York City and Atlanta before wrapping things up on Oct. 17 where everything began: Nashville, Tenn. Click here to register for the pre-sale tickets before it ends tomorrow (May 16) at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour is in support of Paramore's After Laughter album, which was released last Friday. Along with the new record, the guys are also prepping the return of their third Parahoy! Festival cruise. The event sets sail for four days from April 6-10, 2018 from from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. Check out those details right here and see Paramore's tour dates with Best Coast below:
Paramore Tour Two Dates:
9/06 - Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre*
9/08 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach*
9/09 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center*
9/11 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
9/13 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor Theater
9/15 - Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre
9/16-17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
9/19 - Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre
9/21 - Denver, CO @ BellCo Theatre
9/22 - Orem, UT @ Utah Valley University Events Center
9/24 - Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
9/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
9/27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre
9/29 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
9/30 - Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
10/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater
10/04 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/07 - Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House
10/10 - Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
10/12 - Montreal, QC @ St. Denis Theatre
10/13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/15 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
10/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
*Best Coast not performing
we are pleased to announce Tour Two. this fall, across North America. with special guests, our friends, Best Coast. https://t.co/SJEJTRfM22 pic.twitter.com/CH1riPvaj5— paramore (@paramore) May 15, 2017
Next, go back in time and watch a baby Paramore talk about their first band meeting in this 2007 clip:
User Comments