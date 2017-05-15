Get your coins ready, because Paramore just announced their North American fall tour! The band will be hitting the road alongside special guest Best Coast. The fun begins on September 6 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The rockers then tour around Charlotte, Denver, Oakland, New York City and Atlanta before wrapping things up on Oct. 17 where everything began: Nashville, Tenn. Click here to register for the pre-sale tickets before it ends tomorrow (May 16) at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. local time.